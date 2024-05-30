Residents of Nanakrom in the Adentan constituency have threatened to boycott the 2024 election over the poor drainage system in the area.

According to them, their homes are submerged after just a few hours of rainfall due to the absence of storm drains, destroying properties.

Also, people always drown, with the latest victims being two adults; Mohammed Muftawu and another yet-to-be-identified.

The residents expressed frustration on People’s Forum, a segment on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Thursday.

They said calls for urgent attention have fallen on deaf ears.

They said the Member of Parliament (MP) Adamu Ramadan had visited the area on several occasions and is aware of their situation but nothing has been done.

“There has never been a rainy season which does not wreak havoc in the community and we always have to flee our homes while others look on helplessly as their items are swept away by the flood,” a resident lamented.

A group of disgruntled residents also chanted, “If they don’t construct the drain, then they should forget about the election. No gutter, no vote in Nanakrom.”

The residents are, thus, appealing to the government to construct the bridge, which is posing a major challenge.

