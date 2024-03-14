The Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum team made a field visit to Port Sudan Harbor in order to witness the process of loading and unloading containers of Indonesian Crude Palm Oil (CPO) products imported by the Sudanese Company AlTamany, Co. Ltd. During the visit, the KUAI of the Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum was welcomed by the Deputy CEO of AlTamany, Co. Ltd., Mr. Elsir Naji Elsir Mahgoub.

During this visit, Mr. Elsir Naji Elsir Mahgoub expressed his appreciation to the Indonesian Embassy for facilitating business cooperation between his company and Indonesian companies at the 2023 Trade Expo Indonesia (TEI). The delivery of the first container will open up new trade cooperation opportunities. AlTamany Company, Co. Ltd. has also requested the second stage of container delivery.

The Indonesian Embassy’s KUAI congratulates the arrival of the first phase of CPO product containers. The Indonesian Embassy in Khartoum continues to encourage business people from both countries to establish and improve various collaborations, including exporting and importing various superior products from both countries.​

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Khartoum, Sudan.