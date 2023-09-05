The spotlight recently shone on a couple whose wedding was graced by high-profile people in government over the weekend.

Several politicians graced the occasion, with Vice President Bawumia and his wife Samira, Chief of Staff Frema Osei Opare, and Communication Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful being among the distinguished guests.

The groom, Eugene Hagan-Dodoo, and the bride, Davina Ama Gyamfua Adu-Boamah, became internet sensations for drawing such a prestigious crowd to their wedding. But what else is there to know about them?

Details about the groom:

Eugene Nii Otoo Hagan-Dodoo is an IT consultant at Chain Homes, a real estate company.

He has skills in videography, photography, and digital media.

Eugene obtained his bachelor’s degree in computer software engineering from Staffordshire University.

He is also a poet and the youth leader at the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Dunamis Ministry.

Details about the bride:

Davina Ama Gyamfua Adu-Boamah is the granddaughter of the former High Commissioner to Sierra Leone.

Her grandmother, Mokowa B. Adu-Gyamfi, has a dual role as a Community Medicine Specialist and has worked in various countries, including Scotland and Saudi Arabia.

These are some facts about the couple that have recently garnered attention due to their high-profile wedding guest list.

Check out some videos below: