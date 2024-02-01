Students of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have been left stranded on campus as they were denied access to some facilities on the first day of the Tertiary Education Workers Union (TEWU) strike.

The students were denied access to the university’s library and lecture halls, which remain closed following the indefinite industrial action.

“I want the government to solve their problem fast so that we can also learn because online learning isn’t helping. It’s destructing to learn at home but learning in the library is better,” a stranded student told JoyNews.

Speaking to JoyNews on the matter, the National President of TEWU-Ghana, Sulemana Abdul-Rahman, said that a task force has been put in place to ensure the total compliance of over 10,000 members in all public universities.

“We have local leaders across all the public universities putting together a taskforce to ensure that they monitor everyone to comply with the strike action. It’s the duty of the local leaders to make sure the strike action is enforced. Loyal members of TEWU-Ghana are rather angry and are pushing us to declare the strike so there is no way any loyal member will defy the directives,” he said.

TEWU-Ghana declared an indefinite nationwide strike following an emergency National Executive Council meeting on Wednesday over the government’s non-payment of arrears and Tier 2 pensions.

