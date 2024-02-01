The Tertiary Education Workers Union of Ghana declared a nationwide strike effective February 1 over non-payment of allowances.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, the Deputy General Secretary of the Teachers and Educational Workers Union of TUC, Charles Kofi Osei said the strike is to ensure government pays nine-month arrears owed to them for their Tier 2 pensions.

He also disclosed that, the union is scheduled to have a meeting with the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, on Friday, February 2nd, to address issues related to the outstanding arrears.

“We are striking for the nine months non-payment of areas on tier 2 pensions. On Friday we will meet with the Finance Ministry and make everyone aware of the outcome. Government should do what is necessary. We only calling for what is due us, we are anti-political and not striking because it is an election year” he added..

The Teachers and Educational Workers Union of TUC in January joined the ongoing industrial action declared by the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG).

