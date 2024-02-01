Residents of Feyiase in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region have saved a truck driver who was trapped in his car after an accident.

The truck, with registration number GN 621-18, was carrying a heavy load of sand when it overturned, trapping the driver inside.

The truck driver attempted to avoid a collision with another vehicle transporting sachet of water that was turning on the same road.

The driver remained trapped for several hours, and despite multiple calls to the Ghana National Fire Service who reportedly failed to respond promptly.

The residents took matters into their own hands and hired an excavator to assist in the rescue operation.

After he was rescued, the driver said he could not feel his legs and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.