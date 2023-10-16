Leader of Concerned Citizens of Tema, Gideon Tetteh has expressed strong opposition against the alleged sale of the Tema Children’s Park to a Chinese company.

The library and playground, which have served the community for more than 30 years, according to him has been sold to a private developer for the construction of a casino.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, Mr. Tetteh said per his investigations, the immediate past Tema Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Nii Annang-La, was behind the sale of the state land.

He claimed Nii La, allegedly wrote a letter to Tema Development Company (TDC) to demand a permit for developers which was granted.

Mr. Tetteh said residents will employ all legal means including a demonstration to stop the sale.

But Protocol and Administrative Officer at TDC, Ian Okwei denied any involvement in the sale of the Tema Children’s Park to a foreign company to build a casino.

He stated unequivocally that, the children park is a facility owned and managed by the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA).

The TDC Protocol officer explained that, his outfit handed over the land to TMA upon request in 2013.

According to him, the Assembly later sub-leased the recreational facility to W.B. Impex Limited, a private company for unknown purpose.

To show commitment, Mr. Okwei said TDC has assigned a taskforce to ensure no construction is done on the land.

He also assured that, no casino project will be built on the Tema Children’s Park.

Mr. Okwei urged residents to remain calm as they engage with relevant stakeholders to resolve the matter.

