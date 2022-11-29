The National Executive Committee of the Technical University Senior Administrators Association of Ghana (TUSAAG) has threatened to embark on a strike action effective December 6, 2022.

A statement jointly signed by the national president of TUSAAG, Joseph Mensah Oti-Asirifi and the interim general secretary, Mrs Elizabeth Amihere, said the strike is a result of the government and the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission’s “refusal” to address its issues and grievances timeously.

The unresolved issues are placement of Faculty Officers (at Technical Universities) on the appropriate level on the Allowances Schedule for office holders at Public Universities; Restoration of Fuel Allowance for Faculty Officers at Technical Universities and implementation of Entertainment Allowance for Faculty Accountants at Technical Universities;

Others are appropriate placement (levels) of Senior Member Non-Teaching at the Technical Universities on the PUSSGS; Implementation of the Negotiated Internally-Generated-Funds and associated Conditions of Service and equitable implementation of the new fuel rates for Senior Members at Public Universities.”

The union said it would announce the withdrawal of services of all Senior Member Non-Teaching staff at all Technical Universities across the country, if the said issues remain unresolved by December 5, 2022.