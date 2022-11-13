The three teacher unions who have been protesting against the appointment of the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Dr Eric Nkansah, have called off the strike.

This comes after the National Labour Commission (NLC) secured a restraining order against the unions to enforce an earlier directive.

In this regard, all teachers have been directed to return to the classroom from Monday, November 14, 2022, until further notice.

The President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Eric Angel Kabonu, announced the development on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

Mr Carbonu, however, said the unions will be looking forward to an invitation from the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations as well as the Ministry of Education to resolve their concerns.

“All the parties are to report to the Labour Commission on Wednesday, November 16, on the issues that led to the strike in the first place to find solutions to their demand,” he said.

The unions; Ghana National Association of Teachers, the National Association of Graduate Teachers and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT-GH) on Friday, November 4, 2022, declared a nationwide strike.

The impact of their action has been felt since Monday, November 7, 2022, as academic activities were brought to a halt.

Some students and pupils reported to school to meet the absence of their teachers while others who were also present were in a dilemma as to defy the national directive or not.