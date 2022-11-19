The Technical University Teachers’ Association of Ghana (TUTAG) has declared an indefinite strike action effective Friday.

In a statement issued on Friday, November 18, the Association said issues raised in earlier letter “New Rate of Fuel Allowances For Members of UTAG and TUTAG” to government agencies have since not received any attention from the aforementioned government agencies.

It said it has observed with grave concern, government’s blatant disregard for the rulings of the National Labour Commission (NLC) and the reluctance of NLC to enforce its own ruling against the government.

It said it’s Codified Conditions of Service (CoS) for members have been outstanding since 2016.

The Association last week threatened to embark on industrial action if the government failed to fulfill all outstanding commitments.

It said in view of all the neglect and upon further deliberations by the National and Chapter Executives of TUTAG, it has resolved to embark on the strike action.

Read the full statement: