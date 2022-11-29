Ghana’s defender, Gideon Mensah, says Ghanaians should expect another spectacular performance from the Black Stars, when they face Uruguay in the final Group H match on Friday.

A spirited display from the Black Stars ensured Ghana beat Korea 3-2 to bag her first three points in a must-win game played at the Education City Stadium in Doha on Monday evening.

A goal from Mohammed Salisu and a brace from Kudus Mohammed was all the West African side needed to pick the much-needed points to brighten Ghana’s chances of progressing to the next stage.

Mensah, who played 88 minutes in the keenly contested fixture, told the GNA Sports after the game that “Ghanaians should expect this and more from us. The Uruguay game is very important.

“Beating South Korea is going to help us obviously, but then if we lose against Uruguay, it would be a bit worrying so we would do more to win.”

The French Ligue 1 player attributed the team’s impressive performance to the Head Coach Otto Addo who guided the senior national team to pick the vital points against the Tigers of Asia.

Ghana lies in the second position in Group H ahead of Uruguay and Korea and would need the maximum points against Uruguay to cruise to the last 16 stages.

Ghana would face two-time Champions Uruguay at the Al Janoub Stadium on Friday.

Ghana is the third country in Africa after Senegal and Morocco to pick a win in the second round of matches in the FIFA World Cup.