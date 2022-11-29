A woman, believed to be in her early 60s, has allegedly committed suicide in her farm at Breman Essiam in the Central Region.

The deceased, Antie Esi Annan, was a popular shopkeeper who operated her own provision store at Breman Essiam.

She went missing on Sunday, November 27, 2022, so the residents thought she had travelled to visit her children.

Several calls were made to reach her children to find out if she was with any of them but it turned out that none of the children had seen her.

She was found hanging on a tree in her farm in the afternoon of Monday, November 28, 2022.

Her death has thrown the residents into a state of shock wondering what might have pushed her to take her life.

Report indicates that the brother of the deceased also committed suicide by hanging himself about three months ago in the same farm.

Police at Breman Nkwantanum were informed and officers proceeded to the scene and conveyed the body to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital Mortuary.