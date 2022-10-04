The last video of veteran actor, Ekow Blankson, has gone viral on social media.

The deceased is said to have sent a video of himself in the hospital interacting with some of the nurses to his Deputy Commercial Manager, Eric Kwaku Vlidzo.

In the video, Mr Blankson, who wore a white African print attire and with his usual smiling face, is heard telling one of the personnel at the hospital that he needs to take a video to show that he is in the hospital.

“I need to take a video to show her that I’m in the hospital. Am I not in the hospital?” Mr Blankson quizzed the personnel at the hospital.

“Oh, you are in the hospital,” the personnel responded.

Watch video below:

The sudden demise of Mr Blankson was announced on Monday, October 3, 2022. He was 50 years.