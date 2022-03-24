Police in the Bono East Region have arrested a taxi driver known as ‘Hot man’ for stealing a motorbike at Yeji.

The detective in charge of the case, inspector Samuel Yerekyi Boateng told Adom News that a complaint of a missing bike was filed about four days ago at their outfit.

He said police investigation initially led them to the arrest of the suspect at Atebubu who also confirmed that the motor was with ‘Hot Man’ at Yeji.

But, ‘Hot Man’ explained he bought the motor for GHS 1,000 from the suspect.

According to Hotman, he made a part payment of GHS 250 after which the motorbike was handed to him to pay the rest in installment.

He insists that he had no idea the bike was stolen.

The suspects are currently in police custody assisting with investigations.