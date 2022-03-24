The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has approved Ghana’s request to admit 40,000 spectators for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 play-off first leg match against Nigeria at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

This comes after the Ghana Football Association’s request to play the game in a full capacity stadium.

Following the approval, the GFA has advised all Ghanaians to obey all laid-down safety and security measures strictly.

The caution is to, first and foremost, ensure that the country enjoys a successful match and also to avoid any sanctions from CAF and FIFA.

Fans have been advised to strictly adhere to the designated spectator and stakeholders’ entry points and gates for verification of their tickets.

The play-off match between Ghana and Nigeria will kick off at 1930 GMT on Friday, March 25, 2022.

