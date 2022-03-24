Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, is hopeful that the Black Stars of Ghana will go beyond the Quarter-finals stage of the upcoming World Cup Tournament.

The farthest any African country has been in the World Cup Tournament is the Quarter-finals stage.

Cameroon first achieved the feat at Italia in 1990, and then Senegal at Korea-Japan 2002, and Ghana in the 2010 World Cup where they were eliminated by Uruguay.

According to the Sports Minister, Ghana has the potential to break that record in Qatar and is planning on doing so.

Speaking on JoyNews’ PM Express on Wednesday, he said, “This game is very, very important, if you look at our history as a country, anytime Ghana has an opportunity to represent the continent or our country in the world stage, Ghana tends to lead the whole continent. And that is why it is important to ensure that Ghana represents the entire [continent].

“If you look at what Ghana did in Germany, that was our first time at the world stage and we surprised the whole world. In 2010 when we went to South Africa, we know everybody knows what Ghana did, Ghana represented the entire continent, not only Ghana, Ghana represented the entire continent and I’d want to repeat that.

“So historically, we have done so well anytime we have the opportunity to be at the world stage. And I have no doubt at all that we are going to cross this bridge and to represent the continent again and this time we’re not just going to quarterfinals, but we will cross the quarterfinals level.”

Till then, Ghana is expected to bring the Super Eagles of Nigeria to their knees on Friday at the Baba Yara Stadium and later in Abuja, Nigeria, if it intends to break that record.