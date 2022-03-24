The government will from April 1, 2022, cut fuel allocation coupons for all government appointees by 50 per cent.

The move forms part of government’s efforts to cut down on cost in the management of the country’s economy.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, announced this at a press conference in Accra on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

“These times call for very efficient use of energy resources. In line with this, there will be a 50% cut in fuel coupon allocations for all political appointees and Heads of government institutions, including SOEs, effective 1st April 2022,” Mr Ofori-Atta said.

The Minister’s address comes on the back of a three-day Cabinet retreat held at the Peduase Presidential Lodge over the weekend.

The meeting was aimed at considering a myriad of issues confronting the country, including the rising cost of fuel and general inflation in the country, and brainstorming on how to arrest the situation.

Meanwhile, government has announced a 30% salary cut for its appointees as part of austerity measures to resolve the prevailing economic crisis.

In support of this gesture, members of the Council of State have also agreed to forfeit 20% of their monthly allowances up to the end of the year.

But members of the Minority Caucus in Parliament have declined to join their colleagues in the Majority and members of the Executive to cut their remuneration.