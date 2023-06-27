The Ghana Police Service has announced the arrest of some suspects in connection with a shooting during the bye-election in the Assin North constituency.

The Service confirmed the arrest in a statement as it gave an update on the electoral process.

The statement explained recorded incidents are being investigated with the suspects in custody assisting with investigations

Despite reports of two persons sustaining injuries following a shooting incident at Assin Praso, the Police have said no person or vehicle was shot in the constituency.

Meanwhile, the police have urged calm and peace.

ALSO READ:

Read the statement below:

POLICE UPDATE ON ASSIN NORTH BYE-ELECTION

Voting within the Assin North Constituency commenced this morning and progressed as expected in all polling stations across the Constituency.

The Police however recorded pockets of incidents, including an alleged incident of an individual shooting into the air. We wish to state that no person or vehicle has been shot at within the constituency.

All the recorded incidents are being investigated and Police have also arrested some suspects who are in custody assisting our investigation.

Adequate Police personnel have been deployed throughout the constituency to ensure security law and order for the remaining period of the election and beyond.

We would like to urge all stakeholders to redouble their commitment to work with the Police to ensure a peaceful election especially as the exercise draws to a close.