Four suspected child trafficking syndicates have been arrested at Kokrobite in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region with nine children.

The suspects are aged between 40 and 45 years including a female with their victims between three and 12 years.

The traffickers, according to police sources, are believed to be Cameroonians who were arrested around 10:pm on Friday.

This was after a police dispatch rider who suspected their activities trailed them.

The traffickers were seen in a taxi cab with registration number BA 1298 X heading towards Kokrobite with the children held up in the booth.

This caught the attention of the policeman who ordered them to stop and upon interrogation, he caused their arrest.

The Director of Anti -Human Trafficking Unit at the Police Headquarters, Chief Supt Michael Baah, who confirmed the news, said investigations were ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Adontenhene of Kokrobite, Nii Kwashie Djabum, has urged parents to keep an eye on their children to prevent such occurrences.