The Nii Ardey Nkpa family of Kokrobite in Accra has called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to undertake a thorough investigation into the shooting incident that led to the death of one person.

This was during the lifting of the ban on drumming and noise-making last month.

The investigation, which it said should be impartial, is to unravel the person(s) behind the shooting incident and bring them to book.

“This is not the first time and so we are pleading with the government and the IGP to try and undertake a thorough investigation into this particular matter. The incident did not happen in the evening or at night but in the afternoon, in broad daylight, and the evidence is there.

“We have reported the matter and written to the IGP but we have not heard anything. They should help us so that peace will be in the area,” Asafoatse of the Nii Ardey Nkpa family, Tse Nyonmo Kojo, said at a press conference.

On June 9, 2022, one person, identified as Asafoatse Julius Klotey, was shot and killed while two others sustained injuries during an event to lift a ban on drumming and noise making at Kokrobite.

Tse Kojo said the people of Kokrobite needed peace and justice and thus the need for the investigations to arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of the killing, adding that six persons who were initially arrested had since been released.

During the incident, he said, some of those that were behind the clashes that led to the shooting took his money, laptop, vehicle and house documents.

He said the June 9 clash was not the first and they had sent a petition of a previous incident to the IGP and that this time round the family was calling on him to expedite action on the matter.

Regarding the upcoming Homowo festival, he said the family was privy to information to place a ban on it given the situation in the area.

“We are told the police, led by the Divisional Commander and the Kokrobite Commander, have applied to the court at Weija to place a ban on this year’s Homowo festival because of the uneasy calm in the area. The court will sit on August 1, 2022, on the matter and whatever will be the court’s decision, we will abide by it.

“We will all be at the court on the said date and whatever decision the court comes out with, we will stick to it. We are law-abiding people and we are for the peace and the development of Kokrobite and will continue to ensure that this is realised,” he said.

Tse Kojo asked the people in the area to be patient in seeking justice since the family had taken up the matter for the speedy arrest of the culprit behind the killing.

“We believe that those we have taken the matter to will delve deep into it to unravel all those behind the killing to ensure that justice is done.

So, everybody should be assured that everything will be fine,” he said.