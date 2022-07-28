Head pastor of The Maker’s House Chapel International, Dr Michael Boadi Nyamekye, has lost his father.

Charles Kofi Nyamekye died on Friday, July 22, 2014, after a short illness, the Board and Management of the church announced over the weekend.

“As a body of Christ, we are heartbroken by his sudden departure, but take solace in scripture knowing that he is in the bosom of the Lord. We trust that God, the only true comforter will see the family through this difficult time,” the statement indicated.

The family has also expressed gratitude for the “outpouring of love since Friday”.

Friends and sympathisers trouped to the church premises, adjacent to the School of Nuclear and Allied Sciences, Kwabenya between Monday and Tuesday, to condole with the family.

Meanwhile, Faithnewsgh.com learns that in line with customary arrangements, a ‘One Week Observation’ of the passing of Mr Charles Kofi Nyamekye would be held this Friday, July 29, 222.

The pre-funeral gathering will take place at the newly built Astroturf sited within the church premises. It is expected to begin at 7:00 am and end by 5:00pm the same day.

The family has also indicated that the funeral and burial rites will take place on September 24, 2022, at the Destiny Arena of The Maker’s House Chapel International, adjacent to the School of Nuclear and Allied Sciences, near the Atomic Police Station, Kwabenya, Accra.