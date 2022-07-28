Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, has said Ghanaian banks have been rendered useless and impotent under the Akufo-Addo-led government.

His comment is with regards to government’s approach adopted in cleaning –up the financial sector.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Tuesday, the deputy ranking on the Finance Committee of Parliament, said the NPP government has not been fair to the chief executive of Groupe Nduom, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, the former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor and other business tycoons as far as the banking sector clean-up was concerned.

To him, they did nothing wrong to have their banks collapsed.

MP for Bolgatanga Central and deputy ranking on the Finance Committee of Parliament, Isaac Adongo

“Dr Nduom, Duffuor, Amoabeng and other tycoons weren’t treated fairly in the banking sector clean up. They did nothing wrong to have their banks collapsed. They brought down very powerful people on their knees,” he said.

Mr Adongo asserted that the officials at the Bank of Ghana were used regarding the cleaning –up.

“Some people at Bank of Ghana don’t sleep soundly for their cruel actions against innocent Ghanaians. Posterity would judge us all,” he added.

