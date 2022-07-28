A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communications team, Kojo Danquah, has said the NDC has now become attractive to the extent that top people in the country are yearning to join.

“Top journalists, soldiers, nurses, and doctors are calling me and want to be part of the NDC. They are begging me for party cards and I asked them to send me their details so we prepare cards for them.

“If NDC is not attractive, do you think these people will rush to join the party? They are all willing to contribute by paying their dues to help the party,” he quizzed.

He made this known on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday.

According to him, the NDC remains the best and most recognised political party in Ghana and West Africa and the only party that can rescue Ghana from collapsing.

To him, the party is currently working hard to win the next general election to consolidate its previous gains.

