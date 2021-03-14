Kumasi Asante Kotoko are close to appointing Portuguese manager, Mariano Jerónimo Barreto, as the new head coach of the club.

Kotoko have been without a substantive coach following the sacking of Maxwell Konadu in December 2020.

Johnson Smith and Abdul Gazale have been in charge of the club on an interim basis.

Mr Bareto’s return would be his second return to the country.

Mariano Jerónimo Barreto

The 64-year-old was Black Stars trainer for nine months before he resigned in September 2004, citing problems in communications with the Ghana Football Association.

The Portuguese football manager was given the nod following a meeting by the Board of Directors on Friday in Kumasi, Adomonline.com understands.

Mr Smith is expected to serve as the deputy coach with Mr Gazale expected to leave the club.

However, Mr Bareto will appoint his own backroom staff when he is unveiled in the coming days.