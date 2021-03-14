The Edo State Police Command has arrested one pastor Jeffery Ihievu, for indecent assault after he touched the private part of a pregnant woman.

It was gathered that the pastor was arrested after trouble broke out between him and the husband of the pregnant woman.



According to Standard Gazette, the woman had gone to the pastor to complain of some bad dreams she had been having since she became pregnant.

The pastor then told her that she needed deliverance to stop the bad dreams. He asked her to undress while he applied anointing oil on her private part and breasts.

The woman, who is now eleven months pregnant, reported the incident to her husband when she could no longer feel the kicks of the baby.

Her husband was said to have led hoodlums to the pastor’s house and attacked him.

The family subsequently reported the incident to the State Police headquarters in Benin city and the pastor was arrested.

In an interview with Standard Gazette, the pastor said he applied anointing oil on the woman’s private parts for deliverance purpose.