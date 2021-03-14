A Nigerian woman, identified as Mrs Samuel Bhiologialoaziba Regina, who hails from the Onuebum community in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, has finally welcomed triplets after 11 years of childless marriage.

The woman welcomed the children alongside her husband at the Federal Medical Centre.

Staff of the centre joined them to celebrate their victory, as they pose with the excited parents.

The man and wife, who were super excited about this huge blessing that occurred in their home, did not hesitate to thank God for the fruit of the womb they had finally received after several years of waiting patiently.

They also urged people who are in search of this same blessing to be steadfast and hope that someday their prayer would be answered.

See photos below: