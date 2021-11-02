Survivors of a ghastly accident that claimed six lives at Akomadan are blaming the driver of the burnt bus for the crash.

They say he failed to heed to police signals to stop and ended up crashing into a stationary KIA towing truck at the police checkpoint.

But some of the survivors say the police could have done more to save the burning passengers.

Six persons were burnt beyond recognition and 22 others sustained minor injuries when the Kumasi-bound bus collided head-on with a KIA towing vehicle at a police check-point at Akomadan.

