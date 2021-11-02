Ghana’s Cocoa Production brought a heated debate on the floor of Parliament Tuesday.

The heated debate brought members of both the Majority and Minority debunking assertion of better performances under its regimes.

This arose in Parliament when Isaac Yaw Opoku, Member of Parliament for Offinso South, said there is unprecedented cocoa produce under the Akufo-Addo regime that beat former President Agyekum Kufuor’s 10-year record.

This, however, did not sit well with the Minority, which then made counter statements of the New Patriotic Party currently destroying the cocoa industry in Ghana.

The Majority Members, Isaac Opoku, Offinso South and Kwaku Kwarteng, Obuasi East MPs spoke for and praised the government and COCOBOD.

The Minority was not happy about how much money the current administration was pumping into the industry and the gains it was making.

Ato Forson and Sampson Ahi rebutted the Majority’s argument and called for the depoliticisation of cocoa issues.