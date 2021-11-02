A hard drive containing audiovisual recordings of alleged activities by suspects standing trial for plotting a coup will now be admitted as evidence by the Accra High Court.

The court on Monday overruled objections raised by lawyers of the accused persons and went ahead to admit the hard drive as evidence in the case.

The lawyers of the accused persons contesting the admissibility of the hard drive-based their arguments on the originality, authenticity, and relevance of the recordings, as well as breach of the accused person’s right to privacy.

The court, however, overruled the objection and said the recordings have passed the admissibility test and can be used as evidence in the case.

Justice Serwa Botwe’s three-member panel court exercised its discretion using Article 18 clause 2 of the 1992 Constitution to admit the secret audiovisual recordings into evidence.

The panel stated that the matter is in the public’s interest, considering the intensity of the charges against the accused persons.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Benjamin Korsi Agordzo and nine others are facing various charges such as conspiracy to commit treason, treason, possession of weapons and abetment for an alleged plot to throw the country into a state of instability.

The other nine are; Dr Frederick Mac Palm, Donyo Kafui, alias Ezor, Bright Alan Debrah Yeboah, alias “BB,” Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, Lance Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Corporal Sylvester Akanpewon, Warrant Officer Class II Esther Saan, Colonel Samuel Kojo Gameli and Johannes Zikpi.

The state attorney had said that the accused persons had plotted to destabilise the state and topple the government.