The Koforidua District Court B in the Eastern Region has remanded into police custody Samuel Kofi Adjei, alias Jamalo, who slashed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Communications Officer for Lower West Akyem, Bernard Kwasi Amoani in the head.

Jamalo reportedly attacked Mr Amoani after a misunderstanding ensued at a funeral over the weekend.

The misunderstanding, which resulted in a brawl among supporters of the Member of Parliament and a potential challenger, also resulted in the injury of another party member who was later treated and discharged at the Suhum Government Hospital.

Jamalo reported himself to the Suhum police on Wednesday in the company of a party executive and was arrested.

He was transferred to the CID Regional Headquarters on Thursday morning and subsequently arraigned before the Cocoase Magistrate Court presided over by His Lordship Eric Denin.

Samuel Kofi Agyei, who has been charged with causing harm with an offensive weapon contrary to section 70 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) was denied bail despite a plea by his lawyers.

The Chief State Attorney argued that the nature of the offence is severe, hence there is a possibility the accused when granted bail will not appear to stand trial.

His Lordship Eric Denin, who asked both counsel to approach the bench briefly, later adjourned the case to Tuesday, 7th September 2021, for the ruling on the bail application.

Another victim, who suffered bruises on the lips, has since been treated and discharged.

Meanwhile, the Suhum MP has denied that the attacker is his driver.