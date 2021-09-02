A Nigerian woman identified as Deborah Mbi was left in shock recently after she discovered that her Facebook page has been flooded with photos of some men she claims attacked and robbed her of her phone on her farm in Adamawa state in 2020.

Sahara Reporters reports that on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, the herdsmen who allegedly robbed Mbi posted pictures of themselves on her Facebook wall with one of the pictures showing cattle in the background.

The herdsmen had taken pictures with her phone and uploaded them on her Facebook wall, not bothering to open their own Facebook account.

Some of her friends who were surprised to see the strange pictures posted on Mbi’s Facebook wall asked her how they came about and she narrated that she was robbed on her farm by the young men who were “not smart enough to open their Facebook account”.

“Don’t mind the idiots! They forcefully collected my phone last year and are not smart enough to open their own Facebook account. Though l think they are daring me. The Fulani man thinks he owns this country and can do anything,” she said in her reaction to one of the comments.

“Thieves,” she added.

She, however, did not say if she reported the incident to the police or why she did not report if that was not done.