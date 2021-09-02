The Ministry of Education has denied claims of food shortages in some Senior High Schools (SHS) in the country.

Deputy Minister of Education, John Ntim Fordjour, said his checks in schools said to have shortage showed they have enough food for the students.

He disclosed this in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday after the Ghana National Association of Teachers raised the alarm.

It alleged that some of the students have been asked to go home due to the food shortage.

Damongo SHS in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region was one of the schools affected.

Some of the over 1,800 students, according to reports, opted to be day students due to the food shortage.

But Mr Fordjour said his tour of some schools revealed that they have been supplied food from the National Food Buffer Stock Company.

“I went round to schools and they had food so the report of the shortage is false,” he stressed.

Conceding that there could be days where schools might experience shortage when suppliers don’t deliver, the Deputy Education Minister said the government also has others on standby to ensure constant supply.

Mr Fordjour stressed that the government is committed to the free SHS agenda and will ensure schools have the needed resources for the smooth run of the policy.