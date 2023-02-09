The Asokwa Circuit Court has remanded into police custody the Suame Constituency Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The accused, Razak Koumpa Avoliya, was declared wanted by the police for allegedly inciting political violence in a video that has gone viral. He later turned himself in.

The court deemed the remand necessary due to the nature of the case and its implication on national security, though the substantive matter is yet to be determined.

The accused appeared in court amidst cheers and chants of party songs by supporters of the NDC who massed up at the court on Thursday.

Some of the party faithful displayed posters which suggests right to self-defense.

There was heavy police presence at the court premises. Some of the armed men sat in a patrol vehicle few metres from the gathering of the supporters.

In court, the prosecution prayed the plea of the accused is not taken as investigations are ongoing.

But the defense lawyer who made an application for bail sought to clarify an impression of the prosecution that the accused was arrested by police.

According to Evans Amankwaah, the suspect turned himself in after the police statement which declared him wanted.

On this premise, the defense counsel prayed the court to grant the suspect bail, assuring the court of willingness to produce the suspect whenever needed.

But this was refused by the court, presided by His Honor Fred Obikyere.

Evans Amankwaa was left disappointed.

Party supporters who had massed up in front of the court were also disappointed.

He will re-appear in court next Tuesday.