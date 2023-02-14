The Asokwa Circuit Court in the Ashanti Region has granted bail to the Suame Constituency Youth Organiser of the National Democratic (NDC).

The accused, Razak Koumpa Avoliya, was admitted to bail in the sum of GH₵50,000 with two sureties.

Speaking to JoyNews’ correspondent, Nana Yaw Gyimah, the counsel for the accused, Evans Amankwaah, thanked the court for accepting their bail application.

He indicated a preparedness to face the prosecution at the next adjourned date.

“Thankfully, the judge has granted our brother (Koumpa Razak) bail and we are thankful to the judiciary and the judge for granting our brother bail and understanding the position that we were coming from.

“The condition is also good that we are executing the bail at the registry of the court. We are to come to court on the 9th of March. The court has ordered that the prosecution serves us with their disclosures so that we can start the trial,” he said.

The Suame NDC Youth Organiser is reported to have made statements to incite violence in next year’s general election.

As a result, the Police issued a statement on Monday on his threat “to attack persons of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the run-up to the 2024 General Elections”.

The accused was detained by the Police on Wednesday after the regional leadership of the party turned him over.

He was, however, arraigned on Thursday and denied bail.

The prosecution told the court that investigation has since been completed but didn’t oppose to application for bail by the lawyers of the accused.

Meanwhile, the accused is expected to appear before the court on March 9.