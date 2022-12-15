Some second-year students of Sandema Senior High School (SHS) in the Upper East Region have burnt down portions of their school’s dormitory in protest over the seizure of their mobile phones.



According to reports, the students were protesting against the head of the school’s cadet corps for seizing their mobile phones on campus.



In the process of the violent protest, the students went ahead to burn a building that houses the cadet accoutrements of the school.



The fire then escalated to other rooms including the school’s dormitory where the District Fire Service team came to the rescue.



The Upper East Regional chapter of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary School, Richard Akumbasi, speaking after the incident noted that students’ indiscipline was becoming too much in the region.



According to him, just a few days ago, students of Kusanaba Senior High School and management were at loggerheads over where to hold an examination.



“It’s sad that each day we have to be talking about students and violence at the various schools.



“Indiscipline is a matter of concern, and I think parents and stakeholders involved ought to find a solution to this.



“What was it about with these students in Sandema Senior High School, just a seizure of a mobile phone?



“And the students think that burning school property was the way to go.



“Then, we are really in trouble as a society,” he noted.



Touching on the action taken by the school management against the students, the chairman indicated that the caretaker of the Ghana Education Service (GES) in the region will soon set up a committee to investigate the matter.



“Currently, the caretaker director of GES will hold a committee meeting whether today or tomorrow Friday, December 16, 2022 to see the way forward.



“But for me, these students should be tasked to pay for thee damages,” he suggested.