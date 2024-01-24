The University of Ghana’s management has been forced to shift lectures for freshmen online.

This is due to the ongoing industrial action by the Senior Staff Association and the Teachers’ and Educational Workers Union (TEWU).

Additionally, contact hours at the library have been reduced from 14 to 9 hours.

On Tuesday, January 24, the Legon Branch of the Senior Staff Association and TEWU were reportedly stopped by the police for demonstrating without a permit.

The aggrieved group has vehemently denied the claim.

Some students have expressed concerns that the strike is already impacting their studies.

Chairman of TEWU-Legon, Ken Botchway has warned that they will be compelled to lock up exam and lecture halls if the government does not accede to their request.

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary of the NLC, Ofosu Asamoah says they have summoned the striking university senior staff and TEWU members.

He described the process adopted to embark on the industrial action by the unions as wrong.

