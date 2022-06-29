The People’s National Convention (PNC) has asked organisers of the Arise Ghana demonstration to adopt modern practices to criticise and protest government policies.

The party says the use of street protests and old-fashioned means to express dissatisfaction in the government do not yield relevant results but only create situations like what happened on Tuesday, June 28.

“Certainly, street protest as a form of demonstration is becoming outmoded in modern democracies and protesting without providing solution is equally outmoded.

“At this material moment, the PNC is calling on fellow Ghanaians (i.e. the Arise Ghana group in particular) to rather demonstrate alternative policies that will aid the current government ameliorate the current economic difficulty,” the party said in a statement on Wednesday.

The PNC, therefore, suggested that persons interested in hitting the streets should rather channel their efforts into organising institutional lectures, public fora, submitting petitions to appropriate offices and making use of court systems to push their demands.

“PNC wishes to use this medium to serve notice that we are not part of, and we do not subscribe to the Arise Ghana demo. It has come to our notice that one Awudu Ishaq is parading himself as the Communication Secretary of the party.

“The media and the general public should kindly treat him as an imposter. The Communication Secretary of the party is Mr Samuel Ayesu,” the statement added.

