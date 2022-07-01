The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Committee, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, says the Minority in Parliament will probe into the incident of chaos between Arise Ghana and the Police.

“You know that we are already probing a number of police excesses. What happened at Nkoranza, we are looking into what happened in the Islamic Senior High School; we are going to add this to it,” he said.

He added, “the IGP has been facing us in Parliament as we look into those police brutalities and those clear abuses of power.”

On Tuesday, a pressure group, Arise Ghana, hit the streets of Accra to express displeasure over the worsening economic conditions in the country.

The protest turned chaotic, with police firing tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters while protesters pelted stones at the Police on Tuesday during the demonstration. Many protesters, including police officers, were injured due to the chaotic situation.

The North Tongu MP, responding to this, assured that all the protesters who sustained various degrees of injuries during the demonstration on Tuesday will not be in vain.

“We in Parliament will demand accountability, and we will make sure that we look into these matters,” he reiterated.

According to him, after the Parliamentary investigation, all those who would be found culpable will face justice.

“Ultimately, a clear message must be sent that the right to demonstrate is the fundamental right that nobody in authority must suppress, and we are not going to allow anybody to erode that democratic gains the Human Rights credentials that we have cherished for many, many years under numerous presidents, we are not going to allow the Akufo-Addo era to take that away from us,” he said.