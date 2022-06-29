Chief Executive Officer [CEO] of Bibiani Gold Stars, Kwasi Adu, has responded to the match-fixing claims leveled against his club by Deputy AshantiGold SC Chief Executive Officer [CEO], Albert Commey.

Mr Commey, who is a veteran Ghanaian football administrator, alleged four games in the Ghana Premier League were fixed on the final day of the 2021/22 season in order to ensure the survival of several relegation-threatened clubs in the league, while also citing there was a manipulation in the game between Bibiani Gold Stars and AshGold.

In an interview with Space FM, the former Aduana Stars CEO said games between Hearts of Oak and Real Tamale United, Eleven Wonders and Aduana Stars, and the match between King Faisal and Legon Cities were the other games to be fixed.

In response to Commey’s charges, Adu dismissed them as a joke and challenged the former Aduana Stars executive to present evidence for his claims.

“He [Albert Commey] is a joker… How can he involve Goldstars in such baseless allegations? We don’t fix matches here. He is a good friend and a brother but his comment was infantry. I was never expecting his caliber to make such allegations”, Kwasi Adu said on Kumasi-based Wontumi Radio/TV.

“Yaw Annor played extraordinarily and scored two beautiful goals same as ours and has nothing to do with match-fixing… I don’t engage in such funny jokes.

“We are expecting the Ethics Committee to invite him for interrogations. It’s possible we may take him on for this distasteful comment,” Adu added when quizzed about Gold Stars taking legal actions against Commey.

Meanwhile, the GFA has invited Ashanti Gold Deputy CEO Albert Commey to assist in investigations into his allegations.