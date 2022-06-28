Former Hearts of Oak Communications Director, Albert Commey, has accused the club of playing a fixed game against Real Tamale United [RTU].

In the final game of the season, the Phobians were hammered 4-1 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

AshantiGold Deputy CEO, Albert Commey, has dropped a bombshell, claiming some games on the final day of the Ghana Premier League were fixed.

The ex-Aduana Stars CEO also alleged that games involving Gold Stars and AshGold, Eleven Wonders and Aduana Stars, and the clash involving King Faisal and Legon Cities were all fixed matches, aimed at ensuring the survival of some relegation-threatened clubs.

“The Ghana Premier League was competitive but wasn’t happy with the final day because there were lots of fixed games. RTU never won any match away. AshGold v Bibiani Gold Stars was fixed. Wonders v Aduana was fixed. King Faisal vs Legon Cities was fixed,” Commey, who is the General Manager of Ashgold told Sunyani-based Space FM.

“Normally when it gets to that time, clubs want to survive. FA doesn’t know about it. How do you think Hearts of Oak will lose by 4 goals. Did you watch them yesterday? We shouldn’t be hypocrites or we won’t progress. I’m a Hearts fan, I’m telling you,” he added.

In the said matches, King Faisal recorded a 2-1 win over Legon Cities and RTU won 4-1 against Hearts of Oak in Accra, meaning both Faisal and RTU escaped relegation. But, Eleven Wonders’ 2-1 home win could not guarantee their survival.

Furthermore, Gold Stars and AshGold played out a 2-2 drawn game but both clubs were not battling relegation. But, AshGold winger Yaw Annor secured 2 goals in the said game that helped him win the GPL Goal-King with 22 goals, one better than Kotoko striker Franck Mbella Etouga.

Elmina Sharks, WAFA, and Eleven Wonders were caught in the relegation web after 34 match days and are expected to be demoted to the Division One League, pending the outcome of AshGold’s appeal against their demotion to the Division Two League over match manipulation.