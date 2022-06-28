Chelsea have made contact with Manchester City about a move for England forward Raheem Sterling.

Sterling, who joined from Liverpool in a £49m deal in 2015 and has scored 131 goals in 339 games, is a major transfer target for new Blues owner Todd Boehly.

It is understood Chelsea are yet to lodge a formal bid for the 27-year-old, but one is expected shortly.

Sterling has a year left on his contract and is understood to be reviewing his options.

READ ALSO

Sterling, who has 77 England caps, has never made any secret of his desire to play as much as possible and be a central figure in a team that challenges for major honours.

He could be the Blues’ first major signing since they were taken over by a consortium led by Boehly in May.

Chelsea are looking to boost their attacking ranks after allowing Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku to rejoin Inter Milan on a season-long loan.