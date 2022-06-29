Arise Ghana Demo: Police took my phones - NDC Dep. National Youth Organiser

The Deputy National Youth Organsier of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Edem Agbana, has accused the Ghana Police Service of stealing his phones during the first day of the Arise Ghana demonstration.

In an interview with JoyNews, the activist narrated that, his devices were taken from him during an interaction with the Police in the heat of the exchanges that marred Tuesday’s protest.

“I’m a leader. I was leading my people to have a positive defiance. I must not leave my people and run away. I was there with them. My phones were taken by the Police.

“I am telling you that it is the Police people who stole my two phones. I strapped my phones around me, the Police took my phones away from me, but I refused to run away”, Mr. Agbana explained.

In a subsequent Facebook post on Tuesday, the NDC national executive urged his followers to contact him through email or a direct Facebook message.

“I lost my phones today. Kindly send an email or a Direct Message if you urgently need to get in touch. Thank You,” he wrote.

Deputy National Youth Organsier of the NDC, Edem Agbana at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle on June 28

The allegation by Mr. Agbana adds to the tales of unfortunate incidents which characterised Tuesday’s demonstration in the capital, Accra.