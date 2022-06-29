One of the leaders of the Arise Ghana, Mensah Thompson, has dared the Ghana Police to publicly publish the images of the 12 injured officers.

This challenge comes after the Ghana Police noted that the protesters attacked some officers during the protest on Tuesday evening.

According to them, as a result, 12 of its officers have sustained various degrees of injuries.

In response, Mr Thompson stated that the police service can only provide evidence of one officer’s injury.

“When you go to the Facebook page of the Ghana Police Service where they posted their statement, they can only post a picture of one police officer who had an abrasion on his ears.

“I am daring the Ghana Police Service to release all the images of the 12 police officers they say were injured by Arise Ghana,” he uttered.

Speaking in an interview on Top Story on Tuesday, he explained that “all the violence and mishaps witnessed today were all orchestrated by the police.”

Mr. Thompson said the Police were deployed on the grounds and charged with the responsibility to protest the citizens; therefore, “this level of unprofessionalism won’t be accepted.”