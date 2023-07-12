The Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama has asked the government to stop wasting the taxpayers’ money to prosecute Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson.

Joyce Bawa Mogtari said the prosecution of Mr Quayson by the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice is needless and must be stopped immediately.

According to her, the state’s scarce resources should be expended on pressing issues that affect daily needs for the Ghanaian people.

In a tweet on Wednesday, July 12, the former Deputy Transport Minister advised the government and the A-G to end the trial.

“Wait a minute! I strongly believe it is time for the government to put an end to this needless waste of taxpayers’ money on the hate prosecution of the MP for Assin North.”

“We should be focusing our resources on more pressing issues that affect our country,” she tweeted.

She, thus, asked other well-meaning Ghanaians to add their voices to the call.

Madam Bawa Mogtari said the loud voices will compel the A-G to file a nolle prosequi to end the prosecution.

“I urge all well-meaning Ghanaians to join in calling on Nana Akufo-Addo and his AG to file a nolle prosequi and bring an end to this case once and for all.

“Let’s work together to make our voices heard and demand a fair and just outcome,” she concluded her tweet.

Wait a minute! I strongly believe it is time for the government to put an end to this needless waste of taxpayers' money on the hate prosecution of the MP for Assin North. We should be focusing our resources on more pressing issues that affect our country. — Joyce Bawah Mogtari (@joyce_bawah) July 12, 2023

Mr Quayson was ejected from Parliament following a Supreme Court decision to uphold the annulment of the 2020 constituency election by a High Court.

Despite facing a criminal trial over the same dual citizenship allegations that took him out of Parliament, Mr Quayson won the Assin North Constituency seat again with a wider margin of 17,245 votes representing 57.56% of valid votes.

He is also accused of deceiving a public officer and knowingly making a false declaration when he filed nominations to contest in the 2020 election when he had not renounced his Canadian citizenship.

However, a motion of stay of proceedings his lawyers filed at the High Court was on Tuesday, July 11, dismissed.

This was after the High Court ruled that his trial will be held on a daily basis.