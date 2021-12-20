Ahead of his ‘Bhim Concert’ slated for December 21, 2021, at The Grand Arena, Ghanaian dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, decided to embark on a short walk with Jamaican music star, Beenie Man at Ashaiman.

The Ghanaian star thought it right to show Beenie Man his roots – where it all began when he was just up and coming to attaining the limelight he has now.

Scores of fans chanted Bhim when the duo walked down the streets and even some market places to tell the story.

At one point, Stonebwoy gave out cash to some of his fans who couldn’t conceal their feelings on sighting him.

For Beenie Man, he wore his nose mask and paid attention to the numbers Stonebwoy easily garnered from his “second hometown.”

