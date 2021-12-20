Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase and Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, has reacted to the comments of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, on how MPs are frustrating the work of government.

In an interview on Adom TV’s Sɛdea Ɛteɛ Nie, the MP said “If not the fact that I’m a lawmaker I would not have known the laws and proceedings governing Parliament.”

His comment comes at the back of a caution the Asantehene sent to MPs not to obstruct the work of government.

“Government must also have the humility to acknowledge and embrace the useful inputs from all sources, but our representatives need to bear in mind that it is not their role to either determine policy or frustrate the Executive from performing their legitimate duties,” he said.

The MP, reacting to this, reiterated that his side of the House is not in any way attempting to intimidate or frustrate leadership.

He said: “We use the 1992 Constitution, Standing Orders – rules and regulations for lawmakers in the House.”

He asserted that some people do not know these procedures, therefore, will react when a motion is rejected by the House.