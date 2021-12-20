Is there a possibility of getting back together after such a long time apart?

That will be determined by how much you and your ex want it to happen, as well as the circumstances that led to the breakup in the first place.

You are more likely to succeed if your friends and family are rooting for you.

We often break up when we’re young because we’re both immature and don’t realize what we have until it’s gone.

Other times, we may be forced to end a relationship because our jobs or families require us to relocate.

Sometimes, the reason for the breakup has nothing to do with the people involved, but rather with the timing or distance.

However, there were specific reasons for our breakup, and if these reasons still exist, you must figure out why you want to get back together.

Absence may make the heart grow fonder, but keep in mind that memories can be distorted, and you may be recalling events that did not occur in that manner. Experts call this ‘the rose-coloured glasses’ effect.

If you’re thinking about getting back together after a long time apart, you must have a strong physical and emotional attraction to each other.

Physical attraction is wonderful and it is usually what brings couples together in the first place.

The physical stuff, however, isn’t enough to keep a relationship going unless it’s accompanied or followed by an emotional connection over time.

Mutual respect, love, and commitment are the foundations of long-term successful relationships. If any of these three essential ingredients are missing, your chances of spending your golden years together are slim.

I understand that Hollywood or even Nollywood movies would have you believe that the foundation of a great romance is lust and physical attraction.

It’s easy to believe that all the man has to do is sweep you off your feet and you’ll live happily ever after.

Unfortunately, real life isn’t like that, and you and your partner will face some difficulties. On every level, a couple who is deeply committed to each other is much more likely to survive the problems that real life throws at them.

Maybe you and your partner have been together for a long while. Perhaps you had a family together before you divorced. If this is the case, make sure you’re getting back together for the right reasons, not just to please your children.

Couples should never get romantically involved again solely for the sake of their children, just as they should never stay together solely for the sake of their children.

Getting back together after a long time apart can be a thrilling experience.

However, it is preferable to take things slowly, as you never know what marriage or remarriage may be waiting for you on the other side.