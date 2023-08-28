Steve Harvey personally set the records straight while speaking at Invest Fest 2023 in Atlanta on Sunday about recent rumors regarding his personal life.

The television host, 66, whose daughter Lori Harvey joined Kendall Jenner and pals during a trip to Cabo, addressed rumors that his wife, Marjorie Bridges, 58, allegedly cheated on him with the couple’s bodyguard and personal chef.

In a now-viral TikTok, the star could be seen speaking on stage in front of a large crowd and stated, “Before I get started, just let me say, I’m fine. Marjorie’s fine,” followed by cheering from the audience.

“I don’t know what y’all doing, but find something else to do cause we fine. Lord have mercy. Man,” Harvey expressed, later adding, “I ain’t got no time for rumors and gossip. God’s been good to me, I’m still shining.”

The cheating allegations notably first started earlier this week on X – formerly known as Twitter – and quickly went viral.

Steve and Marjorie first crossed paths back in 1990, but didn’t tie the knot until 17 years later in 2007.

Upon their marriage, he adopted Marjorie’s three children from her previous relationship: 26-year-old model Lori, Morgan and also Jason.

Before saying ‘I do’ to his current wife, the game show host was previously married to Mary Shackelford from 1996 until 2005. They share son, Wynton. His first marriage was to Marica Harvey from 1981 through 2004. They welcomed twins Brandi and Karli, as well as son Broderick.

During a past interview with People in 2012, Steve gushed about Marjorie and admitted that she has ‘changed the way he existed.’

‘I’d never been in a healthy adult relationship. I’d never been loyal, I’d never been fully respected,’ he continued to the outlet at the time.

Marjorie has also weighed in on their blended family and raising seven children while talking to People in 2016. ‘When you’re dealing with a blended family, everyone is coming from a place of broken.’

“We knew this was right. But I just told them, “Everyone is included. Everyone has access to their parents. Whatever you didn’t have before, don’t let that interfere with what you can have now.” Now, we’re Mom and Dad to everybody.’

However, their large family doesn’t stop at just their kids, but the couple are also grandparents to seven grandchildren.