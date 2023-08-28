An atmosphere of creativity, culture and excitement dawned upon the bustling city of Accra as the 13th edition of the Chale Wote Street Art Festival drew to a close.

As the sun brightened on Saturday, August 26, anticipation rippled through the air, igniting the excitement of those who awaited the festival.

The heart of the action was the iconic Black Star Square, a venue that had seen its fair share of history and was now poised to host an array of modern-day artistic marvels.

The Black Stars Square came alive, bustling with energy as artisans, performers, and curious onlookers converged to partake in the vibrant event.

Art enthusiasts and revelers were in for a treat, as art exhibitions adorned the pathways, serving as windows into the creative souls of the artists with each piece telling a story about African heritage.

A highlight of the day was the dazzling fashion show that transcended mere fabric and stitches. Models donned in Ghanaian and African attire graced the runway – showcasing a tapestry of culture through the woven fabrics.

The festival echoed with the rhythmic beats of dance jams, where participants and observers alike surrendered to the music, embracing the joy of movement and friendship.

As the sun remained bright in the sky, the festival had more in store. In a daring display of skills, bicycle flips captured the attention of the crowd.

Amidst the crowd, diasporans, locals, and visitors from around the world took part in the festivities. The day six of the Chale Wote Street Art Festival became more than an event; a testament to the unifying power of creativity.

From exhibitions to paintings – dance moves, runway to bicycle flips, each moment was a brushstroke on the canvas of memory, painting a vivid picture of a day that celebrated diversity, heritage, and the boundless joy of artistic expression.

As the sun set over the event, the echoes of the day lingered, leaving a reminder that art has the extraordinary ability to bring people together and create memories that endure.

Myjoyonline’s Photojournalist Sammy Moore was with revelers and captured these captivating photos.