A former Greater Accra Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Ade Coker, has called on the party’s flagbearer aspirants to allow John Mahama to go unopposed.

According to him, the former President is the only aspirant with the ability to help the NDC recapture power, hence should not be distracted.

Speaking on Accra-based Atinka TV, on Thursday, he said Mr Mahama deserves a popular acclamation and not a contest; adding that the other aspirants can launch their presidential ambitions later.

“My advice to those who would be contesting is that, even though they have gone for forms and we have been talking to them, I believe that they should look at the larger picture of the NDC.

“We do not want a situation where by the time we finish, we are divided.

“We do not want that. There is room for everybody in the party and at the appropriate time, we can consider them”, the former Greater Accra Regional Chairman said.

Mr Coker’s comments adds to the widespread endorsement Mahama has garnered following the announcement of his bid to contest in the 2024 presidential elections on the ticket of the NDC.

So far, the former President is ahead of his contenders – former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor and former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu.

The NDC will hold its presidential and parliamentary primaries on Saturday, May 13 to elect a new flagbearer as well as parliamentary candidates across the various constituencies.

Meanwhile, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it is prepared to face former President John Dramani Mahama, following his decision to contest the 2024 presidential election.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the NPP’s Director of Communication, Richard Ahiagbah, said his outfit is not intimidated by Mahama’s intentions.

According to him, Mr Mahama did not give a good account of himself while in office, but rather subjected Ghanaians to untold hardship; including the one-time power fluctuations, termed ‘dumsor’.